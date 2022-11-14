Aftab ‘Googled Ways to Clean Blood’ After Chopping off Girlfriend, Was Inspired by US Show ‘Dexter’: Cops

In another horrifying revelation in Delhi’s Mehrauli murder case, Police revealed that the accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla, was inspired by American crime show ‘Dexter’ to commit his live-in partner Shraddha Walker’s brutal murder. Police also revealed gory details about about the accused’s google search history, where he looked for the method of blood cleaning and read about human anatomy.

The accused allegedly murdered his partner and chopped her body into 35 parts. Apart from ‘Dexter’, the accused also followed many other crime series, an ANI report said on Monday. The American crime series follows the story of a serial killer, a man who kills perpetrators in his free time.

He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police have seized the electronic gadgets of Aftab and they will be checked thoroughly.

Advertisement

28-year-old Shraddha was murdered six months ago, and pieces of her body were disposed off across parts of the national capital. The Delhi Police solved the gruesome murder case, and Poonawalla was sent to a 5-day Police remand on Monday.

Poonawalla was a resident of Mumbai, and told the Palghar Police that his live-partner Shraddha had left him in May after a fight, Sampat Patil, an inspector from the Manikpur police station told news agency ANI.

Delhi Police’s investigation has so far revealed that he had strangled her to death after an argument five months ago, on May 18, as she’d been insisting they get married. He bought a new fridge to store pieces of her body, and used an ‘agarbatti’ to ensure there was no stench. He later scattered her body parts across the national capital.

The police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Aftab who allegedly confessed that he killed Shraddha as she was pressuring him to marry her. He said the two would often fight over the issue and when things got out of hand, he killed her in May.

Advertisement

Before moving to Delhi, the couple who met through a dating app, were in a live-in relationship in Mumbai for three years. “Soon after the two shifted to Delhi, Shraddha started pressurizing the man to marry her," Additional DCP-I South Delhi Ankit Chauhan told ANI.

“The two quarreled frequently and it used to get out of control. In this particular instance that occurred on May 18, the man lost his temper and strangled her," said Chouhan. “The accused told us that he chopped her into pieces and disposed of her parts in nearby areas in the jungle area of Chhatarpur Enclave. He has been arrested and investigation is going on," added Chouhan.

Read all the Latest India News here