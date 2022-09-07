US Diplomat Ely Ratner to Visit India, to Hold 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue Today

A group of senior US officials will participate in the sixth US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue in New Delhi on Wednesday. The delegation visiting New Delhi is led by US assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs Ely Ratner and will deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Assistant secretary Ratner will meet his Indian counterparts and co-chair the sixth US-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue and hold the Maritime Security Dialogue. The assistant secretary of state for south and central Asian affairs Donald Lu will also join the meeting.

They will be joined by Terry Emmert, Principal Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Mission Capabilities, Michael Vaccaro, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Industrial Base Policy, Rear Admiral Tom Moninger of the Office of Naval Operations and other representatives from the United States Indo-Pacific Command.

The US delegation will also participate in the Maritime Security Dialogue scheduled for September 8 in the national capital.

The US department of defence website said that these dialogues will ‘advance an ambitious set of initiatives across’ the India-US defence partnership ahead of the 2+2 Ministerial Summit in 2023.

It said that the meeting will also boost information-sharing, logistics, technology and high-end cooperation between the navies.

“The delegation will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss ways in which the United States and India can expand our cooperation to support a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region where human rights are respected," the statement said.

“Assistant Secretary Ratner’s trip reaffirms the Department’s deep commitment to working in lockstep with like-minded partners to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release by the US department of defence said.

Ratner will then travel to Vietnam. “Assistant Secretary Ratner will travel to Hanoi to lead the US-Vietnam Defence Policy Dialogue as the United States takes important steps toward expanding the breadth and depth of our comprehensive partnership with Vietnam," the release further added.

