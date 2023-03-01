The recent visit of United States President Joe Biden to Kyiv has given some hope to the world that the war between Russia and Ukraine could end soon. But the US government is of the opinion that Russia has to decide on this issue and should take steps accordingly.

Zed Tarar, a US diplomat in London, who is on a visit to India for the G20 summit, said, “President Biden is of the opinion that, if this war continues, then there are chances that Ukraine may end up losing everything. If Russia takes the lead to stop this war, the war will end."

According to Tarar, the latest visit of Biden to Kyiv was to give a message to Vladimir Putin that he can’t just attack countries without any reason and in such a situation the US stands by Ukraine. This ongoing war has had a severe impact not only on both countries but also on the world economy. Prices of commodities have also increased in the international markets. To stop this, the war must end, feels the diplomat.

China has always remained a critical issue for the United States government. The US government has raised its voice against many policies of China, deeming them to be against the entire world. The US on various international platforms has opposed the South China Sea policy, its loan policy towards other countries, and its export policy. But the US government is of the opinion that China has to decide whether it stands with and supports the international community or it wants to be with Russia.

“The US President is of the opinion that if China has claimed that it is a superpower then it should lead the world and openly tell Russia that it can’t attack Ukraine and acquire its land," said Tarar. “We are not completely against China as we don’t want to encourage any new cold war. But here the real question is what does China want?"

The US and other members of the G7 are ready to intervene and mediate the talks to stop the war, he said. But the US is of the opinion, added Tarar, that Putin has no intention of ending this war.

“The US President is of the opinion that the nations that are fighting the war have to choose a way to stop the war and maintain peace. We want Russia and Ukraine to come on one stage and end this war," he said.

With the ongoing G20 summit in India, the US government is expecting that the world economy will develop further, he said, and the population of the world will also get clean and cheap energy.

