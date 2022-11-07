US Ghost Guide Explains Why They Hate Mobile Phones And Love Movies

It is a tad difficult for many to believe in spirits and ghosts, let alone understand that even ghosts have certain preferences. Would you believe it if someone told you that ghosts do not like our addiction to mobile phones while others are intrigued with plumbing? Well, popular ghost guide and medium Rebekah, who resides in the most haunted city of the Southern US, Wilmington, has such weird but interesting tales to tell. 31-year-old Rebekah often documents her otherworldly encounters on TikTok, where she has a large following.

According to Daily Star, Rebekah says just like the human race is going through a ‘woke’ revolution, so are ghosts. Death is not deterring these ghosts from keeping up with the trends of the changing times, despite their demise long back. Rebekah told Daily Star, “If they [ghosts] are present enough to be able to stay focused on our present rather than the present they knew from their life, they can watch and learn and adapt". She also said that she has encountered spirits who left the mortal world in the 1800s and are intrigued by the advancements in the modern world.

Sometimes, she says, she also listens to the stories these ghosts have to say about the times they were alive and then she cross-checks them with historical archives and historians to see how they line up. She calls it almost a ‘personal historical project’.

She also talks about having come across ‘woke’ ghosts. She names Rubert and is in love with modern plumbing and how clean people are but does not like how people are too indulged in their phones to look around them. If you thought this was bizarre enough, wait for it. These ghosts are fond of movies too. Rebekah names a ghost named JImothy who loves Marvel movies like Captain America and Black Panther. Another named Adam who died in the 1700s is fond of modern fashion and historical TV dramas and comedies.

Rebekah says Wilmington lives up to its reputation of being one of the most haunted cities in the US and for her seeing ghosts daily is as common as seeing your neighbour every day.

