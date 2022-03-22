US Golf Company Inks Deal With KTR; to Provide Employment to 300 Youths in Hyderabad

In a significant step towards generating employment opportunities, the state of Telangana signed a deal with US-based noted Golf Company ‘Call Away’. The Golf Company made a pact with IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who is on a US Trip to get investments from top-notch companies. In the presence of the minister, a delegation of the company signed a deal and vowed to give jobs to people.

As per reports, Call Away will be setting up its Digitech Company in Hyderabad and will be offering 300 jobs to eligible youths in Hyderabad. Soon a team of the company will do a tour around Hyderabad and find its place to start the business.

KT Rama Rao apprised TSiPASS and unique policies to give permissions in just two weeks and facilities to the companies to start and expand their businesses in the state.

On being informed the Call Away expressed a keen interest to start a Digitech Company and provide about 300 jobs to the people.

The company is noted as a top Golf Brand Company across the world and the minister also urged the company to set up a unit to produce golf products in the state.

KT Rama Rao also discussed with another company Fisker Inc to start its business with investment by getting permissions, facilities, and support from the state government. The team of Fisker Company is likely to visit Hyderabad to set up its business.

