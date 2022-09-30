US Sanctions Indian Company for Buying Iranian Petrochemicals

Mumbai-based Indian company Tibalaji Petrochem Pvt Ltd. is among several other firms listed under the sanction by the US Treasury Department for facilitating financial transfers and shipping of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

“India-based petrochemical company Tibalaji Petrochem Private Limited has purchased millions of dollars’ worth of Triliance-brokered petrochemical products, including methanol and base oil, for onward shipment to China," said a US Treasury Department release.

These sanctions announced by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) also include many companies originating from China, Hong Kong and the UAE.

“These entities have played a critical role in concealing the origin of the Iranian shipments and enabling two sanctioned Iranian brokers, Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance) and Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC), to transfer funds and ship Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals to buyers in Asia," the Treasury said.

OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States with blocked or designated entities or individuals.

As a result of these actions announced on Thursday, all property and interests in property of these targets must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

The US considers Triliance as a critical component of Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sectors, which brokers the sale of Iranian products to foreign purchasers. It has purchased millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian petrochemical and petroleum products from Iran-based petrochemical brokers Iran Chemical Industries Investment Company and Middle East Kimiya Pars Co., which were ultimately shipped to India. Triliance relies upon intermediary front companies to effectuate the sale of Iranian products to purchasers in South and East Asia. The company has also utilised front companies to pay UAE-based Clara Shipping LLC millions of dollars in freight charges for the shipment of Iranian petrochemical and petroleum products to East Asia.

The United States, through various sanctions, has tried to restrict Iranian oil and petrochemicals coming into the international market. The economic sanctions have tried to coerce Iran against its nuclear programmes and bring Iran under the JCPOA.

“So long as Iran refuses a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will continue to enforce its sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E Nelson.

Traditionally, Iran used to be India’s top crude supplier. In 2018-19, about 11 per cent of India’s crude demands were met by imports from Iran. Crude from Iran came with discounts on shipping, insurance, and freight and longer credit period. However, India brought down its crude imports from Iran in the face of possible sanctions after the Trump Administration announced an end to waiver to India on importing Iranian Oil.

The recent meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, is believed to be a step in the direction to revive the India-Iran partnership in various sectors, including crude import.

Briefing the media on the meeting of the two leaders, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said the two leaders assessed a full range of things that the two countries do in the field of trade, investment and the entire range of economic cooperation. “And this of course includes our discussions on energy related issues, cooperation between the two countries."

