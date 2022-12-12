'DigiYatra, More CISF Staff': Delhi Flyers Furious, Aviation Minister Reaches Airport with Solution

As Delhi’s Terminal 3 became a flyer’s nightmare, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday. The minister said that his team has studied the situation and taken a summary. He further stressed on using ‘DigiYatra’ that will “facilitate some ease".

Launched by Scindia himself, DigiYatra service is a facial recognition technology-based system to provide hassle-free travel to air passengers. This new digital initiative allows entry of air passengers to travel without an identification card.

“The CISF will provide adequate amount of staff. There will be no compromise on it," he further said.

