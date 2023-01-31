Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to review bilateral relations.

The meeting comes after Jaishankar’s recent visit to Colombo to express solidarity with the island nation which is battling a financial crisis.

“A useful meeting with @MilindaMoragoda , High Commissioner of Sri Lanka. Reviewed my recent visit to Sri Lanka and taking the understandings forward," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar’s visit to Colombo was focused on what more India could do as a responsible and larger neighbour to help mitigate the Sri Lanka’s economic woes.

