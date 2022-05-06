Using Loudspeakers in Mosques Not Fundamental Right: Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea to Play Azan

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition that sought installation of loudspeakers in mosques saying that it is not a fundamental right. A bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar said, “The law says that it is not a constitutional right to use loudspeakers in mosques," while dealing with a writ plea filed by a man named Irfan.

The petitioner moved HC after the Bisauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Badaun district on December 3, 2021 rejected his application seeking permission for playing loudspeaker/mike in a village Mosque at the time of azan, a LiveLaw report said.

Before approaching the court, he sought permission from government authorities for playing loudspeaker/mike in the mosque (Noori Masjid). He also argued that the order passed by the SDM was wholly illegal and violated his fundamental and legal rights to run loudspeakers from the mosque.

Advertisement

However, the bench said, “The law has now been settled that use of loudspeaker from mosque is not a fundamental right. Ever otherwise a cogent reason has been assigned in the impugned order. Accordingly, we find that the present petition is patently misconceived, hence the same is dismissed."

Incidentally, earlier this year, the Allahabad HC had dismissed a contempt plea filed regarding the usage of loudspeakers in temples as well as mosques and observed that the same is a sponsored litigation so as to affect the communal harmony of the State keeping in mind the state elections.

The controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places sparked across several states, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the sound from loudspeakers at religious places should not be heard outside the premises.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.