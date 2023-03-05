Using Plumber & Auto Driver's Disguise, NIA Nabs Another Accused in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested another accused in BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru’s murder case. Thufail MH, the accused arrested was at Maruti Layout in Amruthalli, Bengaluru on Saturday night, when NIA officials nabbed him.

Thufail had a 5 lakh bounty on his head and was said to be living on the first floor of a rented house from the past 5-6 months in Bengaluru’s Amruthalli. According to reports, he always remained to himself without much interaction with his neighbours.

Acting on credible information, NIA officials disguised as a plumber and an auto driver entered his house at 9:30 pm on Saturday. They found Thufail there and nabbed him for further investigation into the case.

NIA is further investigating for how long Thufail had been staying in Bengaluru and the identification proof which he had used for his stay, among other details.

Reacting to his arrest, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government had prior information on the issue based on which the team acted. “We already had information regarding this and were keeping track," said Bommai.

Praveen Nettaru was a BJP Yuva morcha leader who was hacked to death on July last year by unknown assailants in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

