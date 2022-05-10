Uttar Pradesh: 5 Killed, 3 Injured as Two Motorcycles Collide in Amroha

Five people, including a child, were killed and three others injured when two motorcycles collided here, police said on Tuesday. There were four adults and two children on one motorcycle and two on the other, they said.

It is suspected that the rider of the motorcycle with six people lost control over the vehicle and collided with the other, Adampur Station House Officer (SHO) Kripal Singh said. The accident occurred in the Adampur area when the six people — Phool Singh (55), Naresh (35), Satpal (22), Chhavi (5), Luv Kush (6) and Vijendra — were returning from a wedding function, police said.

Akash (26) and Kapil were on the other motorcycle, they said. In the collision, Phool Singh, Naresh, Satpal, Chhavi and Akash were killed on the spot, police said, adding that Luvkush, Vijendra and Kapil were hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable.

Singh said that it seems the rider lost control as the motorcycle was over loaded.

