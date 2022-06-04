Uttar Pradesh: 8 Killed, 15 Injured in Boiler Blast at Chemical Factory in Hapur; PM Condoles Deaths

Eight persons died and 15 others were injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in the Hapur district of western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Multiple firefighters have rushed to the spot, which is around 80km from Delhi, and rescue operations are underway. The blast took place after a boiler exploded in the factory and 25 people were there in the affected area that falls in the UPSIDC industrial area in Dholana.

Workers suffered injuries in the explosion, and rescue and relief measures were continuing at the site, according to police. The impact of the blast was such that the roofs of some of the nearby factories suffered damage. It took three hours for the fire tenders to douse the blaze in the factory.

Advertisement

Hapur IG Praveen Kumar said that the injured persons were being treated and action will be taken against those responsible for the blast. Of the 17 remaining people, 15 were hospitalised. The factory is located adjacent to a CNG pump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “heart-wrenching" and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased. “The accident in the chemical factory of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this. The state government is actively involved in the treatment of the injured and all possible help: PM," the PMO tweeted.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended condolences to the bereaved families and said that officers concerned have been directed to conduct speedy relief and rescue operations and provide proper treatment to the injured.

UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ took to Twitter to wish speedy recovery of the injured. “May God gives peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the immense loss," the minister tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.