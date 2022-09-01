Uttar Pradesh: Eight Booked For 'Hookah, Non-Veg Boat Party' on River Ganga in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh police have filed a case against eight people in Prayagraj after a video of them having a “hookah party" on boat near ‘Sangam’ went viral on social media. In the purported video, the group of eight youths can also be seen roasting what appears to be chicken kebabs on the boat.

The ‘Sangam’ or the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers is considered a holy site in Hinduism and is visited by thousands of devotees every day.

In a statement, the police said the case has been filed against two named accused and six unidentified people, according to a report by NDTV. Police have not disclosed the names of the two accused named in the case.

As per the report, all the accused have been booked for hurting religious sentiments and defiling a place of worship.

In the 30-second video clip, that went viral three days ago, a youth in a white shirt, sitting in the front, can be seen smoking hookah while another is seen roasting chicken. Other men can be seen sitting around them. The camera pans to show the area around the boat that appears to be flooded and houses can be seen around it.

The Daraganj police in Prayagraj started investigations into the matter after taking cognisance of the viral video. Though it is still unclear in which area the video was shot. However, it is believed that the video was shot near a ghat in the Daraganj area.

“We will ensure that the accused are arrested soon, and strict legal action is taken against them", NDTV reported citing the Prayagraj police’s statement.

“The video appears to show both a hookah and non-vegetarian food. We will ensure strict action," Prayagraj police chief Shailesh Pandey had said on the day the video went viral.

