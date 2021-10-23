Uttar Pradesh Govt Renames Faizabad Railway Station as Ayodhya Cantt

Ahead of the 2022 State Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the name of Faizabad Railway station has been renamed Ayodhya Cantt railway station. The request for the name change of the Faizabad Railway station was initially given by Ayodhya BJP MP Lallu Singh on October 15, 2020.

In a tweet thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lallu Singh wrote, “I want to thank PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and CM Yogi Adityanath for accepting the demands of people of Ayodhya and renaming Faizabad Railway Station as Ayodhya Cantt."

The renaming of the Faizabad railway station to Ayodhya Cantt comes after almost three years when Faizabad district was renamed as Ayodhya. A tweet from the official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office also announced on Saturday, said, “UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to rename Faizabad Railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt."

The BJP government has been on a name changing spree since it came to power in 2017. Earlier, the government had changed Allahabad’s name to Prayagraj after which the Mughalsarai station was renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Meanwhile, the demands to rename some other cities have also been raised by BJP leaders including changing the name of Aligarh to Harigarh, Agra to Agravan and Azamgarh to Aryamgarh.

