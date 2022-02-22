Uttar Pradesh: Man Rapes Woman On the Pretext of Offering Lift on Bike

A woman was allegedly raped by a youth in a forest area near Purkazi here after giving her a lift on his bike, police said on Tuesday. Accused Dilshad Ahmad has been arrested and a case was registered against him under section 376 of the IPC, and under SC/ST act, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s husband, the incident took place on Sunday when the accused Ahmad offered lift to the survivor and then took her to a nearby forest and raped her.

The survivor has been sent for medical examination.

