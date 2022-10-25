Annoyed Over Diwali Stalls Outside Her House, Ex-IAS Officer's Daughter Smashes Diyas | WATCH

The Uttar Pradesh police has filed a case against a woman who was seen vandalising shops of a diya seller in Gomti Nagar’s Patrakarpuram in a viral video. She was said to have been upset that the local vendors had put up their shops in front of her house amid the festive season.

As per news reports, the woman is purportedly the daughter of a former IAS officer. In the video, she was seen first throwing water, then bringing a stick to destroy the diyas.

She was annoyed by the market being held in front of the house, while the shopkeepers say that the market is held here every year. However, the shopkeepers and local vendors argued that they have been putting up the stalls every year and have also filed a police complaint.

A person from the shop said, “Madam came in the morning and asked us to remove our shops and also poured water on our diyas and other decorative items. She went on a rampage and destroyed diya stalls. It was all destroyed. I told her to give them some time. We would load items on a vehicle and shift to another place, but she did not listen."

The vendor said she then brought a bat and vandalised the stalls, and no one told her raised a word against her.

