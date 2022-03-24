Uttar Pradesh: Three Detained in Case Related to Death of 4 Children from Consuming Poisonous Toffees

While the people of Kushinagar are still shocked over the death of four children allegedly due to consumption of poisonous toffees, the police have been on their toes since Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and ordered an enquiry. The police meanwhile took the help of sniffer dogs in the case, which led them police to the house of three people who were questioned and have now been taken into custody.

Chaos ensued on Wednesday morning after the death of four children in Lathur Tola of Kudwa alias Dilipnagar under Kasaya police station area in Kushinagar. It is being said that one Mukhiya Devi was sweeping the door of her house in the morning when she found five toffees and nine rupees in a polythene bag. She gave three toffees to her grandchildren and one to the neighbor’s child. After eating the toffee, the four of them went to play and within no time they all fainted and fell on the ground.

The villagers then called an ambulance, but when the ambulance did not come for a long time, they took the children on a bike to the district hospital. The doctors at the district hospital declared all the four children brought dead.

CM Adityanath has ordered for the help of the victim’s family and has also ordered investigation into the matter. A team of forensics also reached the village and took samples.

The father of the three children killed in the incident told the police that two years ago also an attempt was made to kill his family. He expressed his suspicion by naming the three accused. It is alleged by the victims’ family that for the last few days the culprits used to consume alcohol and threaten to kill the entire family.

The father of the three deceased children also informed the police that he had an old enmity with the accused and also said that the accused had set their makeshift shop (gumti) on fire two years ago at that time.

