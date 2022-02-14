UP, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 55 UP Seats Up for Grabs in Phase 2; CM Pushkar Dhami vs Harish Rawat in Hill State Today

UP, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The stage is set for polling for phase 2 of the high-stakes, seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections as well as polls in Uttarakhand which will see big names such as chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former CM Harish Rawat and several others in the fray. Read More
Over 60,000 police personnel, including 6,860 inspectors and sub-inspectors, and nearly 800 paramilitary companies will be on security duty during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Monday, according to officials. Voting is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm across 55 assembly constituencies spanning nine districts — Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal and Shahjahanpur — in the western part of the state, they said.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada on Sunday, ahead of the phase-2 of polls in UP, said the BJP would form government in UP and would win over 300 seats. “The party will win all six assembly seats of Shahjahanpur this time. We won five out of six seats last time," he told ANI.
In preparation for the phase-2 of UP elections, election officials were seen conducting a mock poll in Rampur, in visuals shared by ANI.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday dubbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as two sides of the same coin. Owaisi, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP, made the remark while addressing an election rally here. “Yogi (Adityanath) and Akhilesh (Yadav) are two sides of the same coin," said Owaisi while seeking votes for the candidates of Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha so that former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha could be made the UP CM. While likening Akhilesh Yadav to Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi did not explain how the two leaders were similar. He, however, had been asserting in the past that both Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav could become UP CMs on “charity votes" of 19 per cent Muslims, far outnumbering the votes of nine per cent Yadavs.
Unaccounted cash, precious metals like gold and silver, illicit liquor and drugs totalling over Rs 11 crore have been seized since January in the nine districts of Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls are scheduled for Monday, according to the police. Over 2,000 illegal firearms and 165 kg of explosives have also been recovered while preventive action taken against 4.40 lakh people who are likely to disrupt peace during the polls, the Uttar Pradesh Police said. These seizures and action under the Criminal Procedure Code have come since the model code of conduct for the polls came into force in January till the second week of February, the police said. In the second phase of polls in nine districts, a total of 1.33 lakh licensed firearms have been deposited with the police since the model code of conduct came into force. Another 16 weapons have been seized while licenses of 32 arms have been cancelled, the Uttar Pradesh police said in a statement. In view of the apprehension of breach of peace during elections, 27,062 actions have been taken under CrPC sections 107/116 against 4.77 lakh persons while 4.40 lakh persons have been bound under the CrPC section 116(3), they said. The preventive action in such cases under CrPC provisions refers to surety bonds to be given by those who are likely to commit acts to disturb public tranquility and breach peace, according to officials. The police said they have also recovered 2,053 illegal arms, 1,835 cartridges and 165 kg of explosives during the period.
The Election Commission has turned down Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana’s demand for re-election in Thana Bhawan Assembly constituency after he alleged irregularities in polling. Rana was the BJP candidate from Thana Bhawan constituency which went to the polls in the first phase on February 10. District Election Officer Jasjit Kaur, who is also the District Magistrate of Shamli, in a press statement on Sunday said elections were held peaceably and there were no incidents of malpractice or irregularity during the polls. Hence, she said, Rana’s demand for fresh elections at 40 polling booths in Thana Bhawan constituency could not be entertained.
In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM. Of the 55 seats going to polls in this phase, the BJP had won 38 in 2017, while the Samajwadi Party had bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last Assembly election in an alliance. The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects and are considered to be the strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include Dharam Singh Saini, a BJP state minister who had switched to the SP. SP’s Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment. Khan is a member of Lok Sabha from Rampur. Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi. The first round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh polls was held on February 10. The counting of votes will be on March 10.
For the first time 101 all-women polling booths named ‘Sakhi’ polling booths have been set up in Uttarakhand. All polling officials at these booths will be women, she said, adding this has been done to encourage women’s participation in the polling process. Similarly, six polling booths to be manned by persons with disabilities have also been set up, an official said. The presiding officers and polling personnel at such booths will be differently abled.
The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to Independents. Traditionally, the politics of Uttarakhand has been largely bi-polar with Congress and BJP governing the state alternately, but this time the AAP is also in the running fielding its candidates from all the 70 assembly constituencies in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked for votes accusing successive Congress and BJP governments in the state of not fulfilling the aspirations of people that had led to the creation of Uttarakhand in 2000. It has also offered a slew of freebies including free electricity up to 300 units to every household, Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years, jobs to every household and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to them until they get the job to lure voters. There are a total of 81,72,173 voters in the state and 11,697 polling booths spread over 8,624 locations, said Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya.
Star campaigners of BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati held a slew of rallies to seek votes for their candidates during electioneering in Uttarakhand which was held for the most part amid Covid restrictions. Seeking a second consecutive term in office, the BJP stalwarts have warned voters against the Congress’s “policy of appeasement" and asked for votes for the party highlighting the big road, rail and air connectivity projects underway in the state and the ones in the pipeline besides the reconstruction of Kedarnath over the past five years. They have sought votes in the name of a double-engine government for the state’s uninterrupted development over the next five years while Congress which is trying to gain lost ground after its rout at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 assembly polls has raised the issues of inflation, unemployment and change of chief ministers in quick succession by the party in power to put spokes in its wheels.
The 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand spread over 13 districts will go to the polls on Monday with over 81 lakh voters all set to decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents, in the fray. Polling will begin at 8 am and conclude at 6 pm. Electioneering which was carried out aggressively by the political parties through virtual as well as physical rallies and door-to-door campaigns in the state came to an end on Saturday evening. It will be the fifth assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand after its creation in 2000. Important candidates whose fate is to be decided in these polls include Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik. Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh.
Among significant leaders contesting in the second phase are Azam Khan from Rampur, who is contesting the polls from behind bars, and state finance minister Suresh Khanna from Shahjahanpur. Khan’s son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He is pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on the ticket of Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally.
Dharam Singh Saini, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet who switched to the SP with some other well-known backward caste leaders, will also be contesting in this phase from the Nakud assembly segment. Other key players include Nawab Kazim Ali Khan of the Congress from Rampur, SP’s Supriya Aron from Bareilly Cantonment, Keerat Singh Gurjar from Gangoh and BJP’s Devendra Nagpal from Naugawan seat. Aron is the former mayor of Bareilly who switched to the SP from the Congress along with her husband. She was in the grand old party for 15 years. Other important candidates in the fray are outgoing minister of state for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh from Bilaspur, minister of state for urban development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Budaun, and minister of state for secondary education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will see polling in 70 seats spread across 13 districts. Uttarakhand has an electorate of 81 lakh, 632 candidates, including 152 independents. Important candidates whose fate is to be decided tomorrow include CM Dhami and ministers in his cabinet Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya.
Dhami is contesting from his current assembly seat Khatima, while four-time MLA and state BJP president Madan Kaushik is contesting from Haridwar. Minister Dhan Singh Rawat is contesting from Srinagar and pitted against state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.
Voting will begin at 8am and conclude at 6pm in Uttarakhand where there will be 11,697 polling booths. It will be the fifth assembly election to be held in the hill state after its creation in 2000. Seeking a second consecutive term for the BJP, its stalwarts have warned voters against the Congress’ “policy of appeasement” and have highlighted the road, rail and air connectivity projects underway in the state and the ones in the pipeline besides the reconstruction of Kedarnath over the past five years.
The BJP had won 57 out of the 70 seats in Uttarakhand in the last assembly polls limiting Congress to just 11. Two seats had gone to independent candidates. The AAP, which is contesting all the 70 seats, has offered a slew of freebies, including free electricity up to 300 units to every household, Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years, jobs to every household and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 per month to them until they get a job.
