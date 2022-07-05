Home » News » India » Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Husband of Giving Triple Talaq

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Accuses Husband of Giving Triple Talaq

The victim in her complaint alleged that her husband gave triple talaq to her while beating her.
The woman has also complained about her husband physically torturing her

PTI
Saharanpur // Updated: July 05, 2022, 10:34 IST

A woman in UP’s Saharanpur has alleged that her husband, who had been harassing her for dowry, divorced her through the outlawed practice of  ‘triple talaq,’ police said on Monday.

The victim, resident of Inam Colony, visited the SSP office on Monday and gave a complaint alleging that her husband gave triple talaq to her while beating her.

SP Dehat Suraj Rai told .

