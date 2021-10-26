Uttarakhand: 100 Villages in 3 Valleys Cut Off From Main Roads After Landslides

A total of three valleys situated on the Uttarakhand-China border in the Pithoragarh district have been cut off from the rest of the world after the closure of roads. Paths that connect Darma, Vyas, and Chaudas valley with border roads have been shut due to the damage following heavy rainfall. The repair work continued for months. The roads that were opened after almost four months have once again collapsed due to landslides amid bad weather conditions.

The roads connecting these valleys could barely be opened for a week after 110 days. The devastation caused by the rainfall on October 17 damaged the roads again. Heavy landslides have occurred at dozens of places, blocking the roads connecting valleys to border roads. More than 100 villages in these three valleys have been cut off from the main roads due to landslides. The supply of all the essential items has also come to a standstill. These villagers migrate to low-lying areas in winter but are imprisoned in the valleys due to the closure of roads.

The roads connecting valleys to the border are also important from a strategic point of view. Security forces also use these roads to reach the border areas. The administration has safely rescued the stranded tourists with the help of helicopters.

Harish Dhami, Congress MLA from Dharchula constituency in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, has warned that if the roads in his area are not opened by November 7, he will start a hunger strike at the DM office from November 8. DM Ashish Chauhan has said that the road connecting the Lipulekh border will open in a few days.

“I am taking stock of the situation. The roads connecting the three valleys are damaged so heavily that administration may take a long time to open them," he said.

