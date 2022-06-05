Uttarakhand: 25 Dead, Others Injured as Bus Carrying Pilgrims from MP Falls into Deep Gorge in Uttarkashi

Twenty-five people died and others were critically injured in an accident that took place after a bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured. Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on the bus.

The accident took place near Rikhavu khadd on the way to the Himalayan shrine around two kilometers from the Damta area on NH-94, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal told news agency PTI. Uttarakhand Police and rescue teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) immediately rushed to the spot of the mishap and an investigation into the matter is underway.

The pilgrims were on their way to Yamunotri, which along with the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Gangotri are commonly known as Char Dham.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Disaster Control Room in Dehradun and directed the district administration to carry out relief and rescue work expeditiously along with proper treatment of the injured. “A very tragic incident took place today, involving the accident of a bus of pilgrims from Panna, Madhya Pradesh. Twenty-five people have died. We are putting all relief efforts. Both DM and SP sent to spot. The Home Ministry has sent NDRF team. SDRF team immediately arrived at the spot. Damta lies between Dehradun and Uttarkashi and rescue from Dehradun is easier. Hospitals nearby have already been informed. All rescue efforts are underway. Madhya Pradesh CM had called as well, we are in continuous touch," Dhami told news agency ANI.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed sadness over the traumatic incident and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

“The news of the bus accident in Uttarakhand is very painful. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in all possible assistance on the spot," the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, quoting Modi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami and said local rescue teams are engaged in the rescue operation while National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will also reach the spot.

“It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into a gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to Chief Minister @pushkardhami on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. NDRF is also reaching there soon," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a team is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand government. “Arrangements being done for the treatment of injured and to bring back the dead bodies," he tweeted.

Speaking to ANI, Chouhan said, “Bus accident of pilgrims from Panna on Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is unfortunate. I have spoken with Uttarakhand CM Dhami. A team from Delhi has been rushed to Uttarakhand for relief and rescue operation. I am myself going to Dehradun tonight."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was extremely distressed to know that several pilgrims have died in the road accident. “My condolences to the relatives of the deceased, solidarity to the survivors," she tweeted.

