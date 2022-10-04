Uttarakhand: 6 Rescued After Bus Carrying More Than 45 People Falls into Gorge in Pauri; Many Feared Dead

Several persons are feared dead and a number of others injured after a bus carrying around 45-50 people fell into a 500-metre gorge in the Bironkhal area of Uttarakhand’s Pauri district on Tuesday evening. So far six people have been rescued and sent to the hospital, news agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar as saying.

According to the disaster control room in the Pauri district, the bus carrying a marriage party, was on its way to a village in Bironkhal from Laldhang when it met with the accident near the Simri bend.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 pm. Rescue operations have been launched with the help of locals but the efforts of the rescuers are being hampered by darkness, it said.

Advertisement

There is no arrangement of lights at the spot of the accident and villagers are struggling to rescue those stuck inside the bus with the help of the flashlights on their mobile phones, news agency PTI reported quoting eyewitnesses, who added that the number of casualties could be high.

Officials have rushed to the spot and details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here