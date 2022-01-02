Uttarakhand: 85 Students in Nainital Test Positive for Covid-19; School Declared Micro Containment Zone

Eighty-five students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nainital’s Gangarkot tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the administration to declare the school a micro containment zone. He said samples of 496 students and school staff were sent for the RT-PCR testing after 11 students of the school tested positive recently.

Eighty-five students of Classes 6-12 tested positive for Covid on Saturday, he said.

The students have been kept in isolation at the school, which has been declared a micro containment zone, the official said.

The district administration and the Health Department will soon take a call on whether or not to send home students whose reports have come negative, the official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.