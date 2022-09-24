Ankita Bhandari Murder Case LIVE Updates: Body of Teen Receptionist Found Near Chilla Canal; Resort of BJP Leader's Son Razed, SIT Formed

The teen, identified as Ankita Bhandari, worked as a receptionist at Vanatara resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district, and went missing six days ago. The BJP leader’s son along with two others have been arrested.

As the incident created public outrage, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took cue from his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, and ordered ‘bulldozer action’. Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar said that Pulkit Arya-owned resort is being demolished after Dhami’s orders. Earlier, the angry residents had vandalised the resort.

Chief Minister Dhami called the incident “unfortunate” and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. “Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be,” he added.

The resort owner has been identified as Pulkit Arya. He’s the son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Hardiwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister’s rank but holds no post in the government. Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to have killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Chilla Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal said.

Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, the ASP said. A team has been sent to search for the girl’s body in the canal, he said, adding the case was cracked within 24 hours of being transferred from the revenue police to regular police.

The three accused were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a Kotdwar court, police said. A missing complaint had been lodged at a revenue police outpost after the girl was not found in her room by her parents on Monday morning.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here