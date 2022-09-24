Ankita Bhandari Murder Case LIVE Updates: Body of Teen Receptionist Found Near Chilla Canal; Resort of BJP Leader's Son Razed, SIT Formed

Uttarakhand Ankita Murder Case LIVE Updates: Uttarakhand is in a state of shock since yesterday after the murder of 19-year-old girl at a resort owned by a BJP leader’s son came under spotlight. The body of the girl was found near Chilla canal on Saturday morning, sending shockwaves in the northern state. Read More
“My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident," CM Pushkar Dhami tweeted.
“During probe, it was found that she had left from the resort with three people and didn’t return. So, there were three suspects-Pulkit, Ankit & Bhaskar. We arrested them and produced before court yesterday. They were sent to remand and jailed," says SSP Pauri Garhwal, Yaswant Singh as per ANI.
Locals chanting ‘We Want Justice’ erupted in protest at several locations in Rishikesh on Saturday, when first arrests were made in the case. A group of women even intercepted the police vehicle carrying the three accused and vandalised it completely. In an effort to thrash the accused, the protesters tore off their clothes and even tried to overturn the vehicle, reports said.
“A panchnama was done before the family and postmortem is being done. It has been decided to conduct the postmortem through a panel. The entire procedure is being videographed," said Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Pauri Garhwal DM
“All three accused arrested, their statements recorded. They said that they pushed her into a canal, SDRF searched the area. Water level was high. So, the level was decreased and her body was recovered this morning," VK Jogdande, Pauri Garhwal DM, was quoted as saying by ANI.
Three accused — Pulkit Arya, who owns the resort in Yamkeshwar block here, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta – confessed to have killed Ankita. They threw her body into the Cheela canal. Initially, they tried to mislead police but they confessed to the crime when they were interrogated sternly, he said. READ MORE
Ankita Bhandari was a 19-year-old resident of Srikot in Pauri. She worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh. After she went “missing" on September 19, Ankita’s parents lodged a complaint at a revenue police outpost as they did not find her in her room on Monday morning. READ MORE
Ankita Bhandari’s Instagram friend came forward during the investigation of the case. He told police that he got her the job of receptionist and also gave important information to the police about her relationship with Arya and the other accused, as per a report by Aaj Tak.
CM Dhami instructed all district magistrates to check resorts across the state amid voice for cracking the whip on mushrooming resorts. He further told officials to ensure that necessary action is taken against resorts that are operating illegally.
On Friday night, a bulldozer was called to destroy the infamous resort where the 19-year-old girl worked as a receptionist. The officials swung into action after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed them to take ‘stern’ action.
The body of the victim was recovered from Chilla canal on Saturday morning. The victim’s relatives were called to identify the body, the SDRF confirmed.
Pulkit Arya is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister’s rank but holds no post in the government.
A BJP leader’s son who owns a resort in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district and his two employees were arrested on Friday allegedly for killing a 19-year-old girl who had been missing for the last few days, police said. The girl worked as a receptionist at the resort. READ MORE
As the incident created public outrage, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took cue from his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, and ordered ‘bulldozer action’. Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary to the CM Abhinav Kumar said that Pulkit Arya-owned resort is being demolished after Dhami’s orders. Earlier, the angry residents had vandalised the resort.
Chief Minister Dhami called the incident “unfortunate” and said that the strictest punishment will be given to the accused. “Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever the criminal be,” he added.
The resort owner has been identified as Pulkit Arya. He’s the son of Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Hardiwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod Arya has been granted a state minister’s rank but holds no post in the government. Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to have killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Chilla Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal said.
Initially, they tried to mislead the police, but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime, the ASP said. A team has been sent to search for the girl’s body in the canal, he said, adding the case was cracked within 24 hours of being transferred from the revenue police to regular police.
The three accused were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a Kotdwar court, police said. A missing complaint had been lodged at a revenue police outpost after the girl was not found in her room by her parents on Monday morning.
