Uttarakhand Avalanche: At Least 27 Injured, Many Feared Dead in Danda-2 Peak; Defence Minister Expresses 'Anguish'

At least 27 people were reportedly injured and many feared dead after dozens of mountaineers were caught in an avalanche in Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand. A group of at least 170 mountaineers were training when the incident reportedly took place. All those who were trapped have now been rescued by the SDRF team.

The 12th battalion of ITBP on the ground activated the helipad and the hospital has been kept ready to treat all those who were injured. Those who were seriously injured are to be taken to Dehradun for further treatment, according to officials.

IAF was pressed into action as soon as they received information about the avalanche. Survivors are currently being brought down to the ITBP operated helipad, officials said.

2 Cheetah helicopters were deployed by IAF for rescue and relief ops in Uttarkashi area where the mountaineering team of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering were hit by an avalanche. All other fleets of choppers were also put on standby for any other requirements, according to IAF officials.

“Rapid, relief & rescue operations underway by the district administration, NDRF, SDRF, Army & ITBP personnel," the Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the incident and said “anguished by the lives lost". He also said that he spoke to the Uttarakhand CM and took stock of the situation. The Defence Minister assured that rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped.

