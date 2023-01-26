Home » News » India » Uttarakhand: Badrinath Portals to Open on April 27

PTI

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 16:06 IST

Dehradun, India

The portals of Badrinath, a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Vishnu were closed for the winter season on November 19(Shutterstock)
The sacred portals of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district will open at 7:10 am on April 27, authorities said on Thursday.

As per tradition, the time and date for the opening of the famous temple were decided at a religious ceremony held at the erstwhile Tehri royal palace in Narendra Nagar on the occasion of Basant Panchami, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said.

The ‘Gaadu Ghada’ (oil pitcher) yatra will begin on April 12, it said.

As part of the yatra, a pitcher containing sesame oil is carried to the Himalayan temple ahead of its opening every year.

The portals of Badrinath, a temple dedicated to Hindu deity Vishnu were closed for the winter season on November 19. It remains snowbound throughout winter and is reopened at the start of summer.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 26, 2023, 16:06 IST
last updated: January 26, 2023, 16:06 IST
