Uttarakhand: BJP Leader's Son, Two Others Arrested After 19-year-old Missing Girl Found Dead in Rishikesh

The Uttarakhand Police have arrested three people, including a BJP leader’s son, for allegedly killing 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who went missing from a resort in Pauri district a few days ago. Police found the body of Bhandari, a resident of Srikot village in Pauri Garhwal’s Nandalsun belt, under suspicious circumstances on Friday. She used to work as a receptionist at a resort.

One of the arrested accused, Pulkit Arya, is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar, and a former chairman of Uttarakhand Mati Kala Board. Vinod has been granted a state minister’s rank but holds no post in the government.

Pulkit, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to have killed the woman and thrown her body into the Cheela Canal, Pauri Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Chandra Suyal told news agency PTI.

After the arrests were made on Friday, women protesting against the murder gheraoed the police vehicle carrying the accused.

The CASE

A missing complaint was lodged at a revenue police outpost after the woman was not found in her room by her parents on Monday morning, which was later transferred to the regular police on Thursday.

Police said initially, the accused tried to mislead them but when interrogated sternly they confessed to the crime.

Speaking on the matter, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said the victim went missing five to six days back. “The area of the resort didn’t come under a regular police station area. There’s a patwari Police system here and an FIR was registered under that. It was done on behalf of the resort owner," he said.

“The DM handed over the case to Laxman Jhula Police who worked out the case within 24 hrs. The resort owner turned out to be the accused. Three accused, including owner Pulkit, were arrested. It’s being said that his father has some links to a party. Pulkit has been jailed," the DGP added.

