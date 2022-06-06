Uttarakhand Bus Accident: Kin of Victims in Shock, Can't Believe Pilgrimage Ended in Tragedy

Rajendra Singh Rajput, a native of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, still can’t believe that his father, the family’s sole breadwinner, died in a bus accident in Uttarakhand during the Char Dham pilgrimage. Rajput is currently in a state of shock, staring at an uncertain future, and does not know how their family would cope up with the loss.

Similar is the fate of two siblings, who lost their father in the bus tragedy in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. A Ramlila actor, who used to attract huge crowds with his performance in a village here, was also killed in the accident and his fans are now grief-stricken. The family members of 26 people from Madhya Pradesh, who were killed in the Uttarakhand accident, cannot believe that the pilgrimage met with a tragic end. Four people were also injured after the bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in MP fell into a deep gorge near Rikhavu khadd en-route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi on Sunday.

Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on board. Rajendra Rajput, a resident of Santbuddhasingh village in Panna, told PTI.

