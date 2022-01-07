Uttarakhand HC Judge Tests Positive for Covid, Testing Underway for Staff, Others

As the Covid-19 cases surge once again, Justice Ravindra Maithani at the Uttarakhand High Court and the wife of another judge have tested positive for the virus. The two cases have led to a stir on the court premises, and the authorities have initiated the testing process for all the judges as well as the staff members.

Soon after the two Covid-19 cases were detected in the Uttarakhand High Court, the Health Department sent its teams to control the situation. The team is busy collecting samples of everyone on-premises.

Speaking on the situation, Dr Dhami said that everything is now under control. On Thursday, Uttarakhand registered a total of 630 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day figure in the last 7 months.

Advertisement

Reports suggest that the positivity rate in Uttarakhand increased by one percent on Thursday as compared to Wednesday.

The State Health Department will release a fresh number of positive Covid-19 cases by Friday evening. However, the reports of the judge testing positive have led to many asking when the government will adopt strict measures to control the spread of the virus.

Significantly, a survey recently revealed that Covid-19 is spreading at a faster rate in Uttarakhand when compared to the national average.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.