Uttarakhand HC Suspends Physical Hearing After Judge, 4 Others Test Covid Positive

The Uttarakhand High Court has suspended physical hearings after a judge and four other employees of the court tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, officials said. Important matters will be heard virtually, according to a high court official.

Apart from the five, four Nainital residents also tested positive for Covid on Friday. Although all the infected people are asymptomatic, they have been home quarantined and around 60 samples from the High Court sent for testing, he said.

