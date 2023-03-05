Home » News » India » Uttarakhand: Multiple Mild Earthquake Tremors Reported in a Night in Uttarkashi, No Injuries

Uttarakhand: Multiple Mild Earthquake Tremors Reported in a Night in Uttarkashi, No Injuries

This comes two days after a mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Thursday

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 07:56 IST

Dehradun, India

The tumours were felt days after a leading weather scientist and geological expert warned that major earthquakes are likely to hit Himachal, Uttarakhand soon (File representative image)
The tumours were felt days after a leading weather scientist and geological expert warned that major earthquakes are likely to hit Himachal, Uttarakhand soon (File representative image)

The Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand witnessed multiple mild tremors in some areas on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, after an earthquake of 2.5 magnitude hit the state. At least four jolts of an earthquake were felt between midnight and 4.00 am, according to locals.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake occurred at 12:45 pm and its centre was in the forest of Siror under Tehsil Bhatwadi. There is no report of any damage due to the earthquake from anywhere.

This comes two days after a mild 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district on Thursday around 10.31 am, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS) website.

Advertisement

The tumours were felt days after a leading weather scientist and geological expert warned that the Indian tectonic plate is moving about 5 cm every year, leading to accumulation of stress along the Himalayas and increasing the possibility of major seismic events — earthquakes — in the coming days.

RELATED NEWS

“The Earth’s surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plate is moving about 5 cm every year, resulting in the accumulation of stress along the Himalayas and raising the possibility of major earthquakes." Dr N Purnachandra Rao, the chief scientist and seismologist at the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

“We have a strong network of 18 seismograph stations in Uttarakhand. The region, referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal and the western part of Nepal, including Uttarakhand, is prone to earthquakes that might occur any time," the chief scientist added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: March 05, 2023, 07:45 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 07:56 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Holi 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani And Other Celeb-approved White Outfits You Can Wear This Year