Uttarakhand Police to Seek Court Nod for Ankita Bhandari Murder Accused's Narco Test

Uttarakhand Police said an appeal would be made in court to conduct narco test of the accused in the murder case of 19-year-old resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari.

Uttarakhand Police HQ chief spokesperson ADG V Murgeshan said on Sunday that application will be submitted in court for narco test of Ankita’s killers, including the main accused Pulkit Arya.

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantara resort near Rishikesh, was killed in September allegedly by the resort’s owner Pulkit Arya and his two associates after she refused to yield to pressure to offer “extra services" to a “VIP" guest.

Arya, who is the son of a now-expelled BJP leader, along with the other two accused in the case are behind bars.

Ankita Bhandari’s parents last month pressed for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case, alleging that the SIT probing the case is under pressure to shield the guilty. Ankita’s father Virendra Singh Bhandari said he does not have confidence in the ongoing investigation and his demand for a CBI probe have fallen on deaf ears.

Bhandari and his wife joined a demonstration in Rishikesh by a social organisation called Yuva Nyay Sangharsh Samiti to demand justice for Ankita and sat on a dharna along with the activists.

The Samiti has been holding the sit-in and observing a relay fast in Koyal Ghati area of Rishikesh for more than a month.

“Evidence in the case was promptly destroyed just a day after the crime. Even the rooms in a factory adjoining the resort where the accused lived were set aflame. We don’t have confidence in the SIT investigation," Ankita’s father said at the protest venue.

