U'khand Receptionist Not the Only Victim of Pulkit Arya? Police Probing Case of Another Missing Girl

The 19-year-old receptionist allegedly killed for refusing sexual favours to now-arrested Pulkit Arya and his guests at an Uttarakhand resort, may not be the first such victim. There are reports of another girl having gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Vanantara Resort, owned by the son of ex-BJP leader Vinod Arya.

A girl hailing from Pauri Garhwal, the same place from where the receptionist belonged, reportedly went missing from the resort eight months ago. Back then, Pulkit Arya had reported the incident and alleged that the girl had run away with his money and other valuables.

But, police have now been ordered to probe the girl’s sudden disappearance in wake of the receptionist’s murder and widespread protests against the ruling party in the state, as per a report by Firstpost.

Advertisement

Pulkit and two others, the resort manager and assistant manager, were arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody for two weeks for the alleged murder of the 19-year-old receptionist. The BJP has expelled his father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit Arya.

Reports suggest that the other girl’s disappearance was made public by a local resident identified as Bitto Bhandari, who described Pulkit as a “habitual offender" and someone who “did not share good relations with the nearby village".

He is known to operate with impunity and there are reports of him allegedly kidnapping a worker from his candy factory near the resort. The Firstpost report states that Pulkit was accused of forcibly and illegally confining a worker from the factory, who had asked for his salary. At this, Pulkit allegedly took offence and confined him.

The man was reportedly rescued by a local social worker, who took the matter to the village head. But, even the social worker has accused Pulkit of issuing threats against him.

Advertisement

There are news reports stating that Pulkit was booked for allegedly violating Covid protocols back in 2020, when he entered Badrinath Temple road without a travel pass. He was reportedly travelling with another tainted local politician, Amarmani Tripathi, who is in jail on murder charges.

Father refuses to cremate 19-yr-old

Advertisement

Even as public ire against the state government is rising, the 19-year-old receptionist’s father on Saturday refused to cremate her saying he was waiting for a final post-mortem report. The administration, meanwhile, is trying to persuade the family and relatives into conducting her final rites.

As of now, the family has been able to access a provisional post-mortem report that confirms assault before death and cause of death as drowning. But, the 19-year-old’s family has raised questions on the functioning of the state government and even accused it of trying to destroy evidence in the case by demolishing the resort.

Advertisement

“The government has tampered with the evidence by running a bulldozer on the resort in the middle of the night. My daughter’s last rites will be performed only when the final post-mortem report is received. I am not satisfied with the post-mortem report that has come at the moment. The culprits should be given capital punishment using fast-track court in this case," the 19-year-old’s father said.

Early on Saturday, police recovered the receptionist’s body from Cheela canal. The development in the case was shared by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet, who said he was pained by the incident. Dhami said the resort was demolished late on Friday as it was built illegally in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district.

Advertisement

An SIT led by DIG police P Renuka Devi has been set up to conduct a speedy probe into the killing of the 19-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman’s body was recovered from the canal after Pulkit, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta confessed to have killed her and thrown her body into Cheela canal.

Before she was found dead, the girl was reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents, after they did not find her home on the morning of September 19.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here