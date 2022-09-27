‘They Brought Girls, VIP Guests Came Too’, Says Ex-employee of Rishikesh Resort on Teen Murder

A former female employee, who used to work at Vanatara resort near Rishikesh has come forward after the murder of 19-year-old receptionist and said that accused Pulkit Arya and Ankit Gupta used to bring girls at the property and also verbally abused them.

Arya, a son of now-expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, is the owner of the resort which is located in Ganga-Bhogpur area of Pauri Garhwal district. Pulkit and two other employees have been arrested in the case.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the ex-employee said that she joined the resort in May but left the job two months later.

“I joined Vanantara resort near Rishikesh in May but left job there in July. Ankit Gupta (accused) and Pulkit Arya (main accused) misbehaved & verbally abused girls. They used to bring girls, VIPs came there too," the former employee said who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given directions that the

probe be done in a fast track court.

According to Pauri Garhwal District Magistrate M VK Jogdande, Revenue SI Vaibhav Pratap, a suspect in the receptionist murder case, has been suspended.

The sub-inspector was on leave since the incident on Sept 18. An order has also been issued to Yamkeshwar Deputy DM to probe the matter and suspend Revenue SI with immediate effect.

DIG PR Devi, SIT in-charge of the receptionist’s murder case, said that police will record the statements of women who worked at the resort. “We are analysing all the evidence. Post-mortem report has been received. We will record the statements of women who worked at the resort. Two cars used in crime recovered. We will apply for police custody of accused for interrogation," she said.

According to police, the woman’s body was recovered from the canal after Pulkit, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta confessed to have killed her and thrown her body into Cheela canal.

Before she was found dead, the girl was reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents, after they did not find her home on the morning of September 19.

