Uttarakhand: Torch Protest in Joshimath After Cracks Develop in Houses, CM Dhami to Visit District

A unique protest was seen on the streets of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as people came out with torchlights in their hands after huge cracks developing in many houses in the town, triggering panic among the residents.

Visuals shows scores of people taking to the streets with torches in their hands to protest over the cracks in the houses which have developed due to land subsidence in the area which is known as the vertical sinking of land in an area.

Advertisement

In the wake of the news of land subsidence in Joshimath and cracks developing in many houses in the town, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the people of the district.

CM Dhami would be visiting Joshimath soon to take stock of the situation and initiate necessary actions.

“I will be visiting Joshimath in the coming days and initiate steps to handle the situation. All the reports will be monitored and all the required steps will be taken. I have had a word with the Municipal Corporation chairman Shailendra Pawar to monitor the condition in the district," news agency ANI quoted CM Pushkar Singh Dhami as saying.

Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar said that huge cracks have appeared in the houses due to leakage of water from inside the ground in the Marwadi ward. “I went to Dehradun to meet CM Dhami to discuss the entire situation. There have been reports that cracks have appeared in the houses due to leakage of water from inside the ground in the Marwadi ward," said Shailendra Pawar.

Advertisement

The cracks have prompted residents in the Joshimath Town of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand to flee from their houses to safer places following incidents of land subsidence in the area.

The winter season and the danger of house collapse due to landslides have now become a major issue in Joshimath Town. Nine wards of Joshimath town have been massively affected by landslides. The cracks in the walls and floors of the houses in the city area are getting deeper with each passing day, sounding an alarm for people.

Advertisement

Shailendra Pawar said that more than 3000 people from 576 houses in the city area have been affected due to this subsidence. “All the houses are being surveyed by the municipality. Many people have also left their homes," he said.

(with ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here