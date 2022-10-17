Home » News » India » Uttarakhand: Visceral Report Rules Out Sexual Assault in Teen Hotel Receptionist's Murder Case

Uttarakhand: Visceral Report Rules Out Sexual Assault in Teen Hotel Receptionist's Murder Case

The latest forensic report of the girl is in line with the post-mortem report by AIIMS Rishikesh. “The preliminary reports didn't mention any sexual assault before she was killed,” according to reports.

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 17, 2022, 11:54 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

DIG P Renuka Devi said the SIT probe had revealed that the resort where Ankita Bhandari worked had a presidential suite meant for VIP guests. (Image: PTI Photo/File)
DIG P Renuka Devi said the SIT probe had revealed that the resort where Ankita Bhandari worked had a presidential suite meant for VIP guests. (Image: PTI Photo/File)

Over a month after a 19-year-old hotel receptionist was allegedly murdered by her employer and the owner of a resort in Uttarakhand, preliminary forensic reports of the visceral samples have ruled out any instance of sexual assault of the girl, according to reports.

The reports of the visceral samples did not speak of any sexual assault on her before she was killed, an officer told PTI requesting anonymity. He said new findings support the post-mortem report issued by AIIMS, Rishikesh, which had also ruled out a sexual assault on the victim

The receptionist - Ankita Bhandari - worked at the Vanantara resort in Pauri district. He body was found in a canal near Rishikesh on September 24, six days after her parents found her missing from her room.

According to TOI, the latest reports were received by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the local Pauri Garhwal court in Kotdwar, which had received the reports from the forensic department in Dehradun.

The probe by the SIT, headed by DIG P Renuka Devi, is nearing its conclusion following which a chargesheet will be filed in the case, the official told PTI.

The receptionist’s murder had caused an uproar in the northern state over how it was dealt with by the “inefficient" policing system. Investigations into the murder gained momentum only after the case was transferred from the revenue police to the regular police the three main accused were promptly arrested.

Pulkit Arya, a son of now-expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya, is the owner of the resort and the main accused. Pulkit and two other employees were arrested in the case.

first published: October 17, 2022, 11:17 IST
last updated: October 17, 2022, 11:54 IST