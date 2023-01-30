Uttarakhand’s tableau was adjudged as the best one which rolled down Kartavya Path during this year’s Republic Day parade.

Congratulating the people of the state for the historic achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “It is a moment of glory for all of us." The ‘Manaskhand’ tableau — showcased the proposed Manaskhand corridor project, a brainchild of Dhami. The project will link all major temples of the Kumaon region and develop them along the lines of the Char Dham in the Garhwal region.

The tableau featured the Jageshwar Temple in the midst of Deodar trees, the Corbett National Park, and animals and birds unique to Uttarakhand, besides the famous Aipan art.

Advertisement

Tableaux of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh secured second and third spots.

While Uttarakhand’s tableau was picked by a panel of judges, an online public vote conducted by MyGov – have been declared Gujarat’s adjudged best.

Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of Marching Contingents from three Services, Marching Contingents from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories and Ministries/Departments.

Punjab Regiment Centre Contingent was chosen as Best Marching Contingent among the three services - Punjab Regiment Centre Contingent, CRPF Marching Contingent was adjudged Best Marching Contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The tableau of Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs)) bagged the top position among ministries/departments

As per results of online poll on MyGov, Indian Air Force Marching Contingent was the best Marching Contingent among the three services and CRPF Marching Contingent Best Marching Contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

Read all the Latest India News here