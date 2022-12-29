Uzbekistan Syrup Deaths: UP's Marion Biotech Ordered to Stop Production of Drugs With Propylene Glycol

Uttar Pradesh-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech has been asked to stop production of drugs that contain propylene glycol after reports emerged that 18 children had died in Uzbekistan after allegedly consuming a syrup manufactured by the company.

News18.com had on Wednesday highlighted reports on Uzbeki news website AKI.com that alleged the syrup, ‘Dok-1 Max’, manufactured by Marion Biotech was to blame for the deaths of around 18 children. According to the report, the children were hospitalised with acute respiratory diseases.

After the intervention of the Health Ministry, a joint team of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority conducted an inspection of the manufacturing site of Marion Biotech on December 27.

The samples collected from the plant have been sent for testing of contamination, as it was done when similar deaths allegedly due to Made-in-India syrups were reported in Gambia.

Uzbekistan Deaths

Uzbeki media reports have quoted Uzbekistan’s health ministry’s primary laboratory studies which showed the presence of ethylene glycol—the deadly chemical which was held responsible for deaths in the Gambia—in the Dok-1 Max syrup.

A response from the World Health Organization to an email sent by News18.com said: “WHO is in contact with health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations".

Mails sent to Marion Biotech and Uzbekistan’s health ministry did not fetch any response. A text message dropped to two spokespersons of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is yet to elicit a reaction. This report will be updated as soon as any of them sends a reply.

Gambia Syrup Deaths

The latest allegation comes when India is still at loggerheads with the World Health Organization over its denial of possible contamination in the drugs exported to the Gambia.

In October, WHO issued an alert over four cough syrups manufactured by an Indian drugmaker, Maiden Pharma, alleging that the deaths of 66 young children in Africa’s Gambia may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups.

According to the global health body, laboratory analysis of the syrups confirmed “unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

However, India’s apex drug regulatory body, the drugs controller general of India (DCGI), had ruled out contamination possibilities and said that the products were found to be complying with all specifications.

BJP vs Congress Over Alleged Syrup Deaths

The latest reports from Uzbekistan also triggered a political blame-game between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in India on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Narendra Modi government “must stop boasting about India being a pharmacy to the world & take strictest action."

Hitting back at Jairam Ramesh, BJP leader Amit Malviya said the Gambian authorities and Drugs Controller General of India had clarified that the deaths in Gambia “had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India".

“But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful…," Malviya tweeted.

