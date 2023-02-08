Marathi film Vaalvi has been witnessing a great run at the box office. Helmed by Paresh Mokashi, the dark comedy thriller is giving tough competition to the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer blockbuster Pathaan. Vaalvi enjoys its dream run at the box office in its fourth week. The film’s entire cast and crew members organised a success party, which happened to fall on the same day as director Paresh’s birthday. On the occasion, the film’s team announced that a sequel of Vaalvi will go on floors soon.

The business head of Zee Studios Marathi, Mangesh Kulkarni also shared a video on Instagram where he shared that Vaalvi 2 is in the making. “Vaalvi 2 will come now," read his caption. Magnesh revealed that the decision was taken after witnessing the outpour of love that the film received.

Advertisement

“Vaalvi is liked by the audience. They are giving good feedback about the movie. That is what inspired us to make Vaalvi 2. Just as many things were unexpected in Vaalvi 2, there will be more suspense and thrills in Vaalvi 2," shared the Zee Studios business head.

Further information surrounding the sequel is currently kept under wraps. Magnesh was also tight-lipped in sharing information about the lead actor of the upcoming movie. He assured the masses that the details of Vaalvi 2 will be announced shortly at the right time.

A video of the success bash was dropped on YouTube by Marathi Box Office on February 7. The cast members were seen giving director Paresh a warm welcome. The filmmaker cut his birthday cake as others cheered for him, enjoying the party. Post the cake-cutting session, Vaalvi actor Swapnil Joshi, along with the others present, had an interaction with the media.

Advertisement

The plot of Vaalvi centres on a married couple, who resolve to take their own lives. The story later takes a surprising turn when it is discovered that the woman’s husband is preparing to murder his wife with the assistance of his lover. The thriller comedy stars Swapnil, Anita Date, Shivani Surve and Subodh Bhave in crucial roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here