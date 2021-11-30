Vaccination Drama in Karnataka: Dharwad DC Signs Letter to Ensure Man Takes the Jab

Despite a ferocious second wave of Covid-19 in April and now the fear of “highly transmissible" new Omicron variant, nothing seems to be convincing certain people in Karnataka to take the vaccine shot. Incidents have come to the fore where officials have to sign a guarantee document to ensure people take the Covid-19 jab.

Deputy commissioner of Dharwad district Nitesh Patil attended a public meeting at Hubli Corporation office on November 28 on whether Covid-19 guidelines being followed at restaurants, shopping malls, cinema halls, gyms, bars and religious places. All the stakeholders attended the meeting, where Patil had to sign a guarantee document for a man to make him take the vaccine shot.

Anand Kundanur, a resident of Hubballi, questioned the DC about the efficacy of the vaccine. “Many people who have taken both jabs have tested positive. What’s the guarantee that I won’t face any issue after taking the vaccine? If something goes wrong, who will take the responsibility? If you give in a writing that you will be held responsible if something goes wrong with me, I shall take the jab," Kundanur said.

While others present in the meeting were shocked over Kundanur’s rather odd explanation of skipping the vaccination, Patil instructed the officials to bring a letter stipulating the concerns of the man. Patil ensured that Kundanur got vaccinated on the spot and handed over the undersigned letter to him. A seemingly relieved Kundanur then left the place.

“We were surprised about the whole unexpected scene at the meeting spot. But the DC took it up with grace and gave a signed letter. This shows he is ready to go to any extent to safeguard people. People should also understand this," said a hotelier who was present at the meeting but refused to be named.

