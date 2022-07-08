Vacuum at the Top, Recruitment at Lower Level: IB to See Changes as New Boss Tapan Deka Checks In

With the appointment of the new director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Tapan Deka, a revamp and reshuffle is likely in the bureau in the coming days.

A vacuum has been created at the top level, which will enable new officers to get charge of key areas, and a major recruitment drive is on for the lower level.

According to the top officials in the government, the reason behind transferring senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from IB is that two officers — AS Rajan and Swagat Das — were from the 1987 batch and senior to Deka who is a 1988-batch IPS officer. Other officers — Manoj Kumar Lal and Manoj Yadav — moved out of the IB were Deka’s batch mates.

Others, however, say the government only looks at the batch and everyone is considered an equal for appointments.

Sources claimed that top level officers will be elevated to control the most sensitive agency of the government.

DEKA: THE TROUBLESHOOTER

It was expected that if Deka becomes the director of the IB, there will be massive changes at the top level. The officer has been a troubleshooter for the government on many occasions and dealt with issues flawlessly.

Deka superseded four officers handling operations and involved in managing the situation in J&K.

“After Deka was appointed, it was expected that at least four officers will be moved out of the IB. Deka has been a master in dealing with issues related to terrorism as well as Naxals, the two biggest problems for India’s internal security," a senior IPS officer told News18.

At lower level, the IB plans to recruit 766 officers and staff, including intelligence officials.

The Home Ministry has issued a vacancy circular for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I (70 vacancies), Junior Intelligence Officer (50 vacancies), Junior Intelligence Officer-II (100 vacancies), Security Assistant (100 vacancies), Junior Intelligence Officer-I (20 vacancies), Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (35 vacancies), Security Assistant (20 vacancies) apart from other vacancies of other supporting staff.

“Minimum tenure of deputation will be 3 or 5 years (depending on RRs of the post applied for), further extendable up to a maximum of 7 years and following will be the additional perks that a deputationist would be eligible to receive during his/her tenure in IB/BoI," the circular states.

This will give a boost to IB which is facing acute shortage of staff for the past many years.

