Vaishakha Purnima 2022: Date, Time And Sutak Kaal of First Lunar Eclipse

The first Lunar eclipse of the year is all set to take place this month. After witnessing the first solar eclipse of the year, the world is all set to see the red moon. This year, there will be two Lunar eclipses, with the first one to be on May 16. It is commonly known as Chandra Grahan.

According to science, the Lunar eclipse is a phenomenon in which the moon moves under the shadow of Earth. Interestingly, this year both the Lunar eclipses will be complete. Let’s look at the timings, visibility, effects and sutak timings of the first Lunar eclipse of the year.

Date and Timings

According to Panchang, the first Chandra Grahan will fall on the Purnima tithi of the Vaishakha month of the Hindu Lunar calendar. This year, Purnima Tithi will begin at 12:45 pm on May 15 and will remain till 09:43 am on May 16. Chandra Grahan will be on May 16. The timings of Chandra Grahan are from 07:58 am to 11.35 am on May 16.

Will the Lunar eclipse be visible in India?

The Lunar eclipse will not be visible in India this time. However, many parts of the world including the whole of South America, the Eastern Parts of North America, parts of Antarctica, Western Europe, Western and Southern Africa and the eastern side of the Pacific region will be able to witness the reddish hues of the moon.

Sutak Timings of Lunar Eclipse

Usually, the sutak period starts around nine hours prior to the eclipse and ends with the ending of the eclipse. However, sutak is only valid in places where the Lunar eclipse is visible. As Lunar eclipse won’t be visible in India. Therefore, this time, there’ll no sutak kaal for the people of India.

Vaishakha Purnima Snaan-daan

On Vaishakha Purnima Snaan-daan, that is bathing in the holy water and making donations is said to be auspicious. As the effect of the Lunar eclipse won’t be seen in India, therefore, one can take bath and do donations in the morning itself on the Vaishakha Purnima.

