Vaishno Devi Shrine Stampede: Admin, Probe Panel Ask Public to Share Info on Incident; L-G Chairs Meet

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued a public notice asking eyewitnesses to the stampede at the Vaishno Devi shrine to share information on the incident. The public notice was issued by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, who is one of the members of the committee constituted by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to probe the incident.

Twelve people lost their lives and at least 16 others were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours after a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush. It is for the information of the general public that any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence etc. regarding the incident (stampede) may share the same Any person who desires to meet in person, may appear before the said inquiry committee in person between 11 am and 1 pm on January 5 in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to furnish any statements/facts/evidence, the notice read.

The three-member inquiry panel headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra, with Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh as the other member, has been asked to submit its report within a week.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, officials said. The meeting took place at the Raj Bhawan here and was attended by senior officials, including shrine board Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Kumar, they said.

In a series of tweets after the meeting, the L-G said several decisions have been taken to ensure safety of devotees. “Directions issued for physical and systematic improvements wherever required after critical examination, augmentation of infrastructure, online booking to be made 100 per cent," he said.

“Steps including decongestion of the entire track, appropriate use of technology for effective crowd and queue management, RFID tracking to be put in place. Members of the board to monitor the implementation," Sinha said. He also announced an additional ex gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of devotees who lost their lives in the incident.

