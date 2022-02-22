Valimai: Huma Qureshi Shuffling Between Cities for Promotions of Ajith Co-Starrer Film

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is all set for the release of her upcoming film Valimai co-starring Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar. And while only two days are left for the release of the film, the actress is hustling it out for the movie’s promotions. The Dedh Isqiya actress has been shuffling through the cities in the South like Banglore, Hyderabad, Chennai, for the promotions of her film.

Talking about the buzz around Valimai, before its release, Huma said, “I am very happy to be a part of this year’s biggest action film. The response and love that Valimai is getting have been overwhelming. Promoting in South is always exciting."

Adding to the excitement, the Bellbottom actress will also be a part of the morning fan show of Valimai in Chennai on the release day. In the movie, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress will be seen essaying the role of a police officer and she will be seen performing action sequences for the first time.

Huma Qureshi will be sharing the screen space with South star Ajith for the first time. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News 18, the Huma Qureshi talked about her experience of sharing screen space with Ajith. “I had great fun working with the entire team. I am huge fan of Ajith sir, so I was looking forward working with him on the film. He is such a simple human being! He doesn’t take stardom seriously, is disciplined and kind-hearted. He made me so comfortable around him. It was a great learning experience that will reflect in my work long after the movie is out. It was a treat to work with Ajith sir," said Huma.

Previously, the actress talked about her likeliness for action films, Huma said, “I love watching action films so when I was offered this role I decided to take it up instantly. Can’t wait for my fans to see me in a new avatar."

An action-thriller, Valimai has been written and directed by H. Vinoth. While Huma Qureshi will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the film, Tollywood actor Karthikeya Gummakonda will be portraying the role of the antagonist. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music in the film. The advance booking of Valimai has kick-started all over the country. The movie will hit the theatres on February 24.

