Van Carrying Mukhtar Ansari From Banda to Lucknow Breaks Down on the Way

The van in which gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was being brought to Lucknow broke down in Banda, reports said. Mukhtar was being brought to Lucknow MP MLA court for a case lodged against him under the Gangster act. Earlier, it was reported that he was being shifted to Lucknow jail due to illness.

Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari, the son of Mukhtar Ansari and newly elected MLA from Mau Sadar Constituency, said that his father could be harmed on the way.

Advertisement

An FIR has been lodged against Mukhtar Ansari, Umar Ansari and Abbas Ansari for occupying land using forged documents and doing illegal construction. The FIR has been filed in Hazratganj police station on orders of the Jiamau officer in charge Lekhpal Surjan Lal.

Lekhpal said that the land, which Mukhtar Ansari and his sons occupied by illegal means, actually belonged to Wasim. Lekhpal said that after Wasim went to Pakistan, this land was registered as enemy property. Mukhtar Ansari and his sons grabbed the property by making forged documents.

Mukhtar Ansari will be summoned to Lucknow MP MLA court regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, 12 other associates of Mukhtar Ansari have also been booked in a case related to the use of an ambulance. This ambulance was being used for transporting Ansari to and from Punjab jail.

Aatish Kumar, CO of city Barabanki has said that investigations are underway in this case. Mukhtar Ansari was taken out of Banda jail early Monday morning in an ambulance. He was being brought back to Lucknow for a court hearing. He was earlier brought from Ropar in Punjab and lodged in Banda jail. He was lodged in barrack no 16.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Abbas Ansari has raised questions over his father’s shifting without any prior information. Abbas Ansari said that they came to know about his father’s shifting on Sunday night.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.