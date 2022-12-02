Home » News » India » Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Cattle In Gujarat, Fourth Incident In 2 Months

Vande Bharat Express Rams Into Cattle In Gujarat, Fourth Incident In 2 Months

This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 07:27 IST

Mumbai, India

The collision caused a minor dent to the train's front panel (File Photo: Special Arrangement)
The collision caused a minor dent to the train's front panel (File Photo: Special Arrangement)

In yet another incident, the Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express rammed into cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening. The collision caused a minor dent to the train’s front panel, a railway official said.

According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm.

“There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight," he said.

After a brief halt, the train resumed journey at 6.35 pm.

Fourth Incident In 2 Months

This is the fourth such incident involving the semi-high-speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.

Earlier on October 6, the semi-high-speed train hit a herd of buffaloes between Gairatpur and Vatva railway stations. The impact was so hard that the front part of the fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) engine was ravaged.

A similar incident also took place on October 7 when the train hit another cow near Gujarat’s Anand.

Later in the same month, a cow was hit near Atul station in Gujarat’s Valsad. The nose cover of the engine was damaged in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: December 02, 2022, 07:27 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 07:27 IST
