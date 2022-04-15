Vande Bharat Trains To Soon Run in MP. Here Are The Expected Routes

On a four-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Railway PSC Board Chairman and a four-member delegation visited Jabalpur station and assessed the passenger facilities. During the inspection, the team, led by the chairman, spoke with passengers and recorded their opinions on the facilities.

P Krishna Das, Chairman of the Railway Board, is making his first visit here. During the inspection, he conducted his assessment of the food, cleanliness, porter problems, and station cleanliness. During this time, he told the media that the entire work for the renovation of Jabalpur station had been completed for the sum released and that a budget of more than 100 crores had been granted for the development work of Madan Mahal station to be completed in six months.

Along with this, the Chairman of the Railway Board said that soon Madhya Pradesh will also be availing the facility of Vande Bharat trains. It’s worth a mention that around 70 Vande Bharat trains are now being built across the country. This initiative will also aid Madhya Pradesh’s West Central Railway Zone. He also stated that all concessions that were closed during the Covid period will reopen within the next three months.

Even though the Chairman announced the running of Vande Bharat trains in the state, there has been no announcement on routes. However, many say that Vande Bharat may run on these routes.

State Capital Bhopal to national capital Delhi:

More than a dozen cities of Madhya Pradesh will benefit from the Vande Bharat train on this route, which includes Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Itarsi and Gwalior.

Jabalpur to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur

At present, only Amarkantak Express operates as a direct train on this route but there is a possibility of Vande Bharat express to run on this route too.

The design for the Vande Bharat train’s second generation has been finalised. It will be tested in April, and production will begin in September. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 400 additional Vande Bharat trains in the general budget. However, by next year, 88 Vande Bharat trains will be running on new tracks.

