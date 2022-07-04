Varanasi Court to Resume Hearing on Gyanvapi Case Today; Muslim Body's Arguments to be Heard

The Varanasi district court on Monday will resume hearing arguments on the arguments of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, challenging maintainability of the case seeking permission to offer prayers to Shringar Gauri and other deities in Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Earlier on May 30, district judge AK Vishvesh had posted the matter for further hearing on July 4.

The Muslim side has argued against the maintainability of the plea. Abhay Nath Yadav, one of the lawyers of the mosque committee, had presented the arguments in court for about two hours.

Akhlaque Ahmad, one of the advocates of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said the five Hindu women have filed the case in an individual capacity and don’t represent the entire Hindu community.

Advertisement

The Muslim side has been referring to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and its Section 4 which bars filing of any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

The district court is also likely to look into the leaking of video footage of court-mandated Gyanvapi mosque survey in this case following its release by the court to four plaintiffs on May 30.

However, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate presenting for the Hindu petitioners said, “We have many arguments to prove that the case is maintainable. We will present our arguments in court and prove it."

V Jain, who is also presenting from Hindu side’s said that the case is maintainable and added that their demand to grant worship is legally valid.

The civil court is hearing a suit by a group of women filed in August 2021 seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the mosque. The mosque management committee had opposed filming inside the mosque and also accused the court-appointed commissioner of partiality.

Advertisement

Amid the opposition, the survey was stalled for a while. The video graphics survey of the mosque was ordered on April 18, 2021, by the civil judge (senior division) Varanasi following the plea by Delhi residents Rakhi Singh, Laxmi Devi, Sita Sahu, and others. The original suit was filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court for the restoration of the ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.