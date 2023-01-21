Varisu And Thunivu To Release On These OTT Platforms On February 10: Reports

Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are currently ruling the box office. Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu, which released on the same day on January 11, are going strong at the box office despite getting mixed reviews. Now, another interesting update has been shared regarding the two movies.

Both Varisu and Thunivu’s OTT release dates have been unveiled. Reportedly, Vijay and Ajith’s films are ready to hit their respective online video-streaming platforms on February 10.

According to Bollywood Life, Varisu and Thunivu will be released on the same date. The digital rights of Varisu have been obtained by Amazon Prime Video while Thunivu’s rights have been acquired by Netflix. No official confirmation regarding the tentative release dates of the films has been made

so far.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya has also created much buzz across film theatres recently. Bollywood Life reported that the film will also be released on OTT by mid-February. Netflix has reportedly secured digital rights for the film.

Varisu has Rashmila Mandanna as the lead actress, alongside Sangeetha, Samyuktha Karthik, Shaam, R Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. Thunivu boasts of a cast ensemble of Manju Warrier, John Kokken, GM Sundar and Yogi Babu.

Varisu is a family drama that revolves around the story of a carefree man, whose life turns upside down after the death of his businessman father. Thunivu is a high-octane heist thriller, where Ajith essays the role of a criminal mastermind. Entertainment portal Koimoi reports that while Thunivu has already entered the 200-crore box office club, Thunivu is slowly inching towards the same.

