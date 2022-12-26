Veer Bal Diwas 2022: History, Significance and Why do we Observe it on December 26?

VEER BAL DIWAS 2022: In 1704, the place where the family of Guru Gobind Singh stayed, Anandpur, was under siege. Attacked by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, the Sikh Guru accepted to give up the fort for the safety of his people when the supplies started running low. However, his youngest two sons, Zorawar and Fateh were taken captive. Eventually, they were buried alive in a wall at the tender age of 8 and 5 respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this year on January 9, announced that to mark the martyrdom of the four Sahibzade Khalsa, every year, December 26 will be marked as Veer Bal Diwas. Here is everything you need to know about this historic day:

Veer Bal Diwas: History

Guru Gobind Singh, the leader of the Sikhs in Punjab during the Mughal reign, had four sons. They were referred to as the four Sahibzade Khalsa.

In 1699, Gobind Singh has established the Khalsa. This elite warrior band had devout Sikhs with the aim to protect the innocent from religious persecution. His four sons from three wives: Ajit, Jujhar, Zorawar, and Fateh, were all a part of Khalsa. All four of them were executed by Mughal forces before the age of 19.

To honour their martyrdom, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year on January 9, announced that, December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas. This day will be a tribute to the courage of the four Sahibzadas, particularly his sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh who were allegedly killed by the Mughals upon the orders of the then-ruler Aurangzeb.

Veer Bal Diwas: Significance

Veer Bal Diwas is commemorated to honour the sacrifices of the four Sahibzades of the Khalsa. The young children of the last Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh, laid down their lives while defending their faith.

It is also a day to remember their stories and how the conflict led to the demise of these young children. Especially Zorawar and Fateh. During a battle on the Sarsa River’s bank, the two sahibzades were captured by the Mughal forces. Upon denying to convert to Islamism, they were allegedly buried alive at the age of 8 and 5 respectively.

How It Is Observed?

The Government of India is organizing events all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of the exemplary courage of the sahibzades. Some of these events include Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in a program marking the event at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi.

He is set to attend a Shabad Kirtan led by about 300 Baal Kirtanis. The Prime Minister will also signal the start of a march-past of about 3,000 kids in Delhi.

